Kharkiv Missile Attack Sparks Civilian Crisis Amid Fragile Truce
A missile attack by Russia on Kharkiv resulted in one death and 57 injuries, including children. Damage extended to apartments and a school. This attack follows a supposed truce on energy infrastructure targeting. Similar aggression occurred in Sumy, heightening tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has left one person dead and 57 injured, as confirmed by emergency services. Five children were among the wounded in the attack, which targeted apartment buildings, an educational facility, and a civilian business.
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, stated that 15 apartment buildings sustained damages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure instead of energy facilities, despite a recent truce agreement.
A similar attack occurred in Sumy, killing one and injuring another at a cake factory, escalating the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)