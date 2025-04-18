Kharkiv Missile Attack Sparks Civilian Crisis Amid Fragile Truce

A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has left one person dead and 57 injured, as confirmed by emergency services. Five children were among the wounded in the attack, which targeted apartment buildings, an educational facility, and a civilian business.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, stated that 15 apartment buildings sustained damages. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Russia is targeting civilian infrastructure instead of energy facilities, despite a recent truce agreement.

A similar attack occurred in Sumy, killing one and injuring another at a cake factory, escalating the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)