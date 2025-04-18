Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Demolition of Jain Temple, Accuses BJP of Systematic Targeting

Akhilesh Yadav expressed concern over the demolition of a Jain temple in Mumbai, accusing the BJP of targeting the Jain community across India. He highlighted various incidents of aggression against Jains and questioned BJP's intentions, urging the community to remain united against these challenges.

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, criticized the demolition of a Jain temple in Mumbai on Friday, accusing BJP governments of systematically targeting Jains. He expressed alarm over reports suggesting a pattern of aggression against this peaceful community.

In a post on X, Yadav stated that being a minority in India is increasingly becoming a curse, with the Jain community facing fear and insecurity. He highlighted various incidents, including attacks on Jain monks in Madhya Pradesh and inflammatory remarks by BJP members, to illustrate the growing hostility.

Yadav questioned why such incidents occur primarily in BJP-ruled states, alleging that BJP-backed elements target Jain properties. He emphasized Jainism's contribution to India's society and ensured support for the community, asserting that BJP's actions won't weaken them.

