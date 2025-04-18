Left Menu

Tragic Family Dispute Over Dog Purchase Leads to Murder in Raipur

A man in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother over a financial dispute involving a dog purchase. The accused, Pradeep Dewangan, attacked his mother and injured his wife. Following the crime, Dewangan fled, and the police have registered a murder case while seeking his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:19 IST
A gruesome family altercation in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has ended in tragedy. A man, driven by domestic discord over a dog purchase, stands accused of ending his mother's life.

Pradeep Dewangan, an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly attacked his 70-year-old mother, Ganeshi, after she refused to lend him Rs 200 to complete the purchase of an Rs 800 puppy. The incident not only left Ganeshi fatally injured but also harmed Dewangan's wife during the violent outburst.

After fleeing the scene, Dewangan's 15-year-old son warned neighbors, prompting a police response. Authorities have registered a murder case against Dewangan, initiating a search for his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

