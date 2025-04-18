Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes Amid Failed Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli military conducted airstrikes on 40 targets in Gaza after Hamas rejected a truce proposal. Israel aims to apply pressure to Hamas by gaining territorial control. Despite Egyptian mediation efforts, a ceasefire remains elusive as both sides stand firm on core demands detrimental to peace negotiations.

Updated: 18-04-2025 15:37 IST
The Israeli military launched targeted airstrikes on approximately 40 locations across the Gaza Strip, escalating tensions after Hamas rebuffed a ceasefire proposal deemed inadequate. The offensive follows the recent breakdown of a two-month truce and advances Israeli forces have made in the region.

With ongoing operations in key areas like Shabura and Tel Al-Sultan near Rafah, Israeli troops have secured significant territory east of Gaza City. Efforts by Egyptian mediators to revive a January ceasefire have stalled amidst deep-seated disagreements between the two sides.

Following the rejection of the ceasefire terms, which include the disarmament of Hamas, the group's Gaza chief signaled willingness for a hostage swap. However, Israel's firm stance for complete disarmament complicates progress towards a peaceful resolution, as the conflict persists.

