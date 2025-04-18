Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes Amid Failed Ceasefire Talks

The Israeli military launched targeted airstrikes on approximately 40 locations across the Gaza Strip, escalating tensions after Hamas rebuffed a ceasefire proposal deemed inadequate. The offensive follows the recent breakdown of a two-month truce and advances Israeli forces have made in the region.

With ongoing operations in key areas like Shabura and Tel Al-Sultan near Rafah, Israeli troops have secured significant territory east of Gaza City. Efforts by Egyptian mediators to revive a January ceasefire have stalled amidst deep-seated disagreements between the two sides.

Following the rejection of the ceasefire terms, which include the disarmament of Hamas, the group's Gaza chief signaled willingness for a hostage swap. However, Israel's firm stance for complete disarmament complicates progress towards a peaceful resolution, as the conflict persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)