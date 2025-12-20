Left Menu

Congress Protests Against MGNREGA Changes and Alleged Hate Politics

The Congress in Karnataka protested against the central government changing MGNREGA and accused the BJP of hate politics against its leadership. Led by D K Shivakumar, the protest criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the employment scheme and the targeting of Congress leaders in the National Herald case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:22 IST
In Karnataka, the ruling Congress has staged a protest against alterations to the MGNREGA program, expressing strong disapproval of the central government's actions. The demonstration, led by state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, rallied against what they termed 'hate politics' directed at their leadership.

The gathering criticized the purported attempts by the BJP to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, particularly in the context of the rural employment scheme. Shivakumar accused the ruling party of aiming to convert Gandhi's India into Godse's. He also denounced the government's alleged misuse of governmental agencies to pursue Congress leaders politically.

The protest follows the approval of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA. The Congress also faces legal challenges in the National Herald case, where charges were recently dismissed by a Delhi court. The protest underscores growing tensions over these legislative changes and political allegations.

