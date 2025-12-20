Congress Protests Against MGNREGA Changes and Alleged Hate Politics
The Congress in Karnataka protested against the central government changing MGNREGA and accused the BJP of hate politics against its leadership. Led by D K Shivakumar, the protest criticized the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the employment scheme and the targeting of Congress leaders in the National Herald case.
- Country:
- India
In Karnataka, the ruling Congress has staged a protest against alterations to the MGNREGA program, expressing strong disapproval of the central government's actions. The demonstration, led by state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, rallied against what they termed 'hate politics' directed at their leadership.
The gathering criticized the purported attempts by the BJP to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, particularly in the context of the rural employment scheme. Shivakumar accused the ruling party of aiming to convert Gandhi's India into Godse's. He also denounced the government's alleged misuse of governmental agencies to pursue Congress leaders politically.
The protest follows the approval of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA. The Congress also faces legal challenges in the National Herald case, where charges were recently dismissed by a Delhi court. The protest underscores growing tensions over these legislative changes and political allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Congress
- MGNREGA
- protest
- BJP
- Shivakumar
- National Herald
- Gandhi
- politics
- employment scheme
ALSO READ
Modi's Guwahati Visit: Strategic BJP Gathering Ahead of Assam Polls
Modi Blasts 'Maha Jungle Raj' in Bengal, Calls for 'Double Engine' BJP Government
Political Tensions Rise: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Politics
PM Modi's Rally Highlights BJP's Assam Development Agenda
PM Narendra Modi begins roadshow from Sarusajai to Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati.