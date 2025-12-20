Congress Protests Against MGNREGA Changes and Alleged Hate Politics

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress has staged a protest against alterations to the MGNREGA program, expressing strong disapproval of the central government's actions. The demonstration, led by state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, rallied against what they termed 'hate politics' directed at their leadership.

The gathering criticized the purported attempts by the BJP to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, particularly in the context of the rural employment scheme. Shivakumar accused the ruling party of aiming to convert Gandhi's India into Godse's. He also denounced the government's alleged misuse of governmental agencies to pursue Congress leaders politically.

The protest follows the approval of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA. The Congress also faces legal challenges in the National Herald case, where charges were recently dismissed by a Delhi court. The protest underscores growing tensions over these legislative changes and political allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)