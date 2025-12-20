Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over MGNREGA Replacement in Tripura

The Tripura Congress is set to hold state-wide protests against the Centre's decision to replace the MGNREGA scheme with the new VB-G RAM-G Bill. The move, passed without considering popular opinion, has sparked dissatisfaction particularly over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name and increased financial burdens on states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Opposition party Congress is gearing up for demonstrations across Tripura this Sunday, voicing strong objections against the Centre's decision to replace MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM-G Bill.

On Saturday, Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman criticized the BJP-led government for pushing the VB-G RAM-G Bill through Parliament, allegedly ignoring the widespread benefits of MGNREGA to millions. Concerns were raised specifically about the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the legislation and the reallocation of financial responsibility, which could burden already strained state budgets.

To protest this legislative swap, Congress plans rallies at the block level across Tripura, expressing hope that those affected by these changes will join the movement. The newly passed bill proposes 125 days of work per job card holder, with a 60:40 funding split between the Centre and states, adding to states' financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

