CPI(M) Urges Bangladesh to Combat Rising Fundamentalism

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) voiced deep concerns on Saturday over the escalating attacks on media and minority groups by fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh.

In an official statement, the CPI(M) urged the interim government in Bangladesh to take swift measures to safeguard the rights of its citizens. The party condemned attacks on the cultural institutions Chhayanot and Udichi, deeming them 'dastardly' acts by religious fundamentalists aiming to polarize society.

The CPI(M) warned that the spread of religious fundamentalism threatens not only Bangladesh but the entire region's stability. It emphasized the importance of maintaining social harmony and called for free and fair elections to uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)