C N Chinnaiah's Legal Battle: From Accusations to Allegations

C N Chinnaiah, who recently gained his freedom on bail after facing charges of perjury related to the Dharmasthala case, has filed a police complaint claiming threats to his and his family's lives. The complaint names five individuals, including activists and a YouTuber, accused of pressuring him for false testimonies.

Chinnaiah alleges potential harm from those demanding justice for a young student allegedly raped and murdered in 2012. Released from Shivamogga district jail on December 18, Chinnaiah sought protection from authorities, warning them about any future incidents, as his complaint gets registered with the Belthangady police.

The Special Investigation Team reported major discrepancies in Chinnaiah's statements regarding claims of secretly buried victims from 1995 to 2014. Despite the SIT's findings, legal processes concerning Chinnaiah's complaint will proceed under the supervision of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Superintendent of Police Arun K.