Left Menu

Serpent's Betrayal: Murder Plot Unveiled in Village Tragedy

A village murder plot attempting to disguise a husband's death as a snakebite orchestrated by his wife and her partner has been exposed. The victim's family is shattered, especially his three young children left parentless. Investigations continue as the community grapples with the shocking betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 18-04-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 16:05 IST
Serpent's Betrayal: Murder Plot Unveiled in Village Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after an elaborate murder plot unfolded, revealing a husband's death staged to look like a snakebite by his wife and her partner, attention has turned to the victim's three young children. The children, aged six, four, and two, are now under the care of their grandmother, Munesh.

The chilling case led to the arrest of the victim's wife, Ravita, and her partner Amardeep in the village of Akbarpur Sadat. Police investigations confirmed the couple had planted a harmless Indian rat snake on the victim's bed to simulate a snakebite death, but the post-mortem report unveiled their deception.

Authorities continue to gather evidence, including questioning a snake charmer allegedly involved, as social workers reach out to support the affected family. The case, steeped in betrayal and tragedy, remains under careful police scrutiny to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025