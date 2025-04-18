Serpent's Betrayal: Murder Plot Unveiled in Village Tragedy
A village murder plot attempting to disguise a husband's death as a snakebite orchestrated by his wife and her partner has been exposed. The victim's family is shattered, especially his three young children left parentless. Investigations continue as the community grapples with the shocking betrayal.
- Country:
- India
A day after an elaborate murder plot unfolded, revealing a husband's death staged to look like a snakebite by his wife and her partner, attention has turned to the victim's three young children. The children, aged six, four, and two, are now under the care of their grandmother, Munesh.
The chilling case led to the arrest of the victim's wife, Ravita, and her partner Amardeep in the village of Akbarpur Sadat. Police investigations confirmed the couple had planted a harmless Indian rat snake on the victim's bed to simulate a snakebite death, but the post-mortem report unveiled their deception.
Authorities continue to gather evidence, including questioning a snake charmer allegedly involved, as social workers reach out to support the affected family. The case, steeped in betrayal and tragedy, remains under careful police scrutiny to ensure justice is served.
(With inputs from agencies.)
