Serpent's Betrayal: Murder Plot Unveiled in Village Tragedy

A day after an elaborate murder plot unfolded, revealing a husband's death staged to look like a snakebite by his wife and her partner, attention has turned to the victim's three young children. The children, aged six, four, and two, are now under the care of their grandmother, Munesh.

The chilling case led to the arrest of the victim's wife, Ravita, and her partner Amardeep in the village of Akbarpur Sadat. Police investigations confirmed the couple had planted a harmless Indian rat snake on the victim's bed to simulate a snakebite death, but the post-mortem report unveiled their deception.

Authorities continue to gather evidence, including questioning a snake charmer allegedly involved, as social workers reach out to support the affected family. The case, steeped in betrayal and tragedy, remains under careful police scrutiny to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)