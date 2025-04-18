Left Menu

Duo Detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir

Two individuals, including a notorious cattle smuggler, were detained under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Udhampur districts. Their repeated legal offenses necessitated this action to maintain public peace and security in the region.

Updated: 18-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:03 IST
Duo Detained under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir
Two individuals, perceived as threats to public safety, have been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in the Jammu and Udhampur districts. This move follows an intense scrutiny of their involvement in multiple criminal offenses, particularly centered around cattle smuggling and violent acts.

Lakhit Ali, also known as Liaqat, a resident of Sira Manjla village, faces several charges connected to cattle smuggling. Given the detrimental impact of his actions on the district's peace, the Udhampur district magistrate sanctioned his detention under the PSA, according to police sources.

Similarly, Raman Kumar, from Kathar village, has a notorious criminal reputation, marked by persistent unlawful behavior despite numerous arrests. His detention under PSA was necessary to curb his ongoing illegal activities and ensure public safety.

