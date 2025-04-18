Left Menu

Pakistan's Renewed Vow Against Terrorism by PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has pledged to defeat terrorism in Pakistan, highlighting recent efforts to combat militant activities. Emphasizing cooperation among federal and provincial authorities, he lauds the security forces' sacrifices. Recent statistics indicate a troubling rise in attacks and casualties, prompting increased counter-terrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:54 IST
terrorism
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday pledged a decisive victory over terrorism, ensuring that any threat to Pakistan is eradicated. Speaking at a law and order meeting in Islamabad, he emphasized unity and the continued fight against extremism.

Shehbaz credited the country's security forces for their tireless efforts and pivotal role in confronting terrorism, often at the cost of their lives. He assured federal support to provincial governments in bolstering their counter-terrorism capabilities.

Despite recent economic progress, Pakistan remains vulnerable to rising terrorist activities, notably affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies reports an increase in attacks, prompting intensified anti-terror operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

