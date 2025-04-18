Left Menu

Delhi Court Suspends Look Out Circular in Gold Smuggling Case

A Delhi court has suspended a look out circular against Purnima Gupta in a gold smuggling case, citing it as an interference with her movement. Although Gupta is linked to a high-profile smuggling operation, the court ruled the circular was baseless and impeded her rights.

Updated: 18-04-2025 18:42 IST
In a significant development, a Delhi court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to suspend a look out circular issued against Purnima Gupta, an accused in a gold smuggling case. This decision, rendered on April 1 by Principal District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, highlights the court's view that the circular was an impediment to Gupta's freedom of movement.

Gupta is implicated in a CBI probe into a smuggling operation allegedly orchestrated by a Delhi-based company connected to a well-known jewelry group. The operation reportedly involved the illegal importation of hundreds of kilograms of gold into India during 2018-19, masked as international trade for exhibitions. Notably, 50 kilograms of the contraband were seized at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in 2019.

The court's decision came amid contentions surrounding Gupta's involvement. While the judge noted that charges have been filed against Gupta, cognizance was not yet taken. The court underscored a previous Delhi High Court order, which prevents the CBI from undertaking coercive actions against Gupta, as grounds for annulling the look out circular.

(With inputs from agencies.)

