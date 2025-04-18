Left Menu

Tragic End: SAF Jawan's Sudden Demise in Khargone

A Madhya Pradesh police Special Armed Forces jawan, Rajkumar Sharma, allegedly committed suicide using his service rifle in Khargone. The incident took place in Gogawan village. CCTV captured the moment he took his life. No prior indications of distress were reported. Investigation to uncover reasons is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:30 IST
Tragic End: SAF Jawan's Sudden Demise in Khargone
jawan
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan from Madhya Pradesh's Special Armed Forces tragically ended his life on Friday, according to reports from Khargone district authorities.

The unfortunate event occurred in Gogawan village, just a short distance from the district's main hub, around 4:56 PM, confirmed Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena.

SAF jawan Rajkumar Sharma, a 38-year-old Indore resident, used his service rifle to commit suicide while stationed near Shitla Mata temple. CCTV footage records him ending his life without exhibiting prior distress signs. An official inquiry seeks to uncover the reasons behind this drastic decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025