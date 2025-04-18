Tragic End: SAF Jawan's Sudden Demise in Khargone

A jawan from Madhya Pradesh's Special Armed Forces tragically ended his life on Friday, according to reports from Khargone district authorities.

The unfortunate event occurred in Gogawan village, just a short distance from the district's main hub, around 4:56 PM, confirmed Superintendent of Police Dharmraj Meena.

SAF jawan Rajkumar Sharma, a 38-year-old Indore resident, used his service rifle to commit suicide while stationed near Shitla Mata temple. CCTV footage records him ending his life without exhibiting prior distress signs. An official inquiry seeks to uncover the reasons behind this drastic decision.

