Judge Rejects Diddy’s Motion to Postpone Sex-Trafficking Trial

In a legal setback for Sean "Diddy" Combs, a U.S. judge on Friday denied his request to postpone his impending sex-trafficking trial by two months. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against the hip-hop star's plea, citing that the request was made too close to the scheduled trial date.

The jury selection is slated to commence on May 5, followed by opening statements a week later on May 12. Combs has denied all charges, which include five criminal counts such as racketeering and sex trafficking, insisting the encounters were consensual.

His legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo, argued for more time to prepare a defense against recent charges and to review key communications. However, federal prosecutors refuted this delay, arguing the new charges did not introduce substantial new conduct. The trial anticipates further legal debates over the admissibility of certain evidences.

(With inputs from agencies.)