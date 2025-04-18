Judge Rejects Diddy’s Motion to Postpone Sex-Trafficking Trial
A judge denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' request to delay his sex-trafficking trial, set to begin with jury selection on May 5. Combs pleaded not guilty to charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. His lawyers sought more time to prepare for new charges, which prosecutors called insubstantial.
In a legal setback for Sean "Diddy" Combs, a U.S. judge on Friday denied his request to postpone his impending sex-trafficking trial by two months. Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against the hip-hop star's plea, citing that the request was made too close to the scheduled trial date.
The jury selection is slated to commence on May 5, followed by opening statements a week later on May 12. Combs has denied all charges, which include five criminal counts such as racketeering and sex trafficking, insisting the encounters were consensual.
His legal team, led by Marc Agnifilo, argued for more time to prepare a defense against recent charges and to review key communications. However, federal prosecutors refuted this delay, arguing the new charges did not introduce substantial new conduct. The trial anticipates further legal debates over the admissibility of certain evidences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diddy Indicted: Legal Storm Over Alleged Racketeering and Trafficking
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Hudson River Shakes Manhattan
NIA Court Convicts Members of Fake Currency Racketeering Syndicate
New York Helicopter Tours: The High-Flying Risk Above Manhattan
Diddy Faces Legal Turmoil Over Racketeering and Sex Trafficking Charges