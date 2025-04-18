Left Menu

Uttarakhand Government Crackdown: Engineers Under Fire for Negligence

The Uttarakhand government has disciplined a chief engineer and issued show-cause notices to five engineers due to negligence in road construction projects in the Kumaon region. Issues cited include lack of supervision, slow progress, and poor quality of works under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:16 IST
Uttarakhand Government Crackdown: Engineers Under Fire for Negligence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government took decisive action on Friday by reassigning a chief engineer to his original department and serving show-cause notices to five engineers over alleged negligence in road construction projects in the Kumaon region.

According to an official statement, Chief Engineer SN Singh, who was stationed in Almora, has been transferred back to the Irrigation Department due to negligence and unapproved absence from duty. The Uttarakhand Rural Road Development Agency, led by CEO Himanshu Khurana, issued the directive. Until a permanent replacement is appointed, the responsibilities of the chief engineer will be undertaken by the superintending engineer of the PMGSY (Circle Jeolikote).

This disciplinary action followed complaints of inadequate supervision and quality control related to several projects, including the Danya Ara Salpad road. Show-cause notices were similarly issued to engineers across various departments, and they are required to respond within two days, explaining their oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025