Uttarakhand Government Crackdown: Engineers Under Fire for Negligence

The Uttarakhand government took decisive action on Friday by reassigning a chief engineer to his original department and serving show-cause notices to five engineers over alleged negligence in road construction projects in the Kumaon region.

According to an official statement, Chief Engineer SN Singh, who was stationed in Almora, has been transferred back to the Irrigation Department due to negligence and unapproved absence from duty. The Uttarakhand Rural Road Development Agency, led by CEO Himanshu Khurana, issued the directive. Until a permanent replacement is appointed, the responsibilities of the chief engineer will be undertaken by the superintending engineer of the PMGSY (Circle Jeolikote).

This disciplinary action followed complaints of inadequate supervision and quality control related to several projects, including the Danya Ara Salpad road. Show-cause notices were similarly issued to engineers across various departments, and they are required to respond within two days, explaining their oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)