Tragic Mystery in Shivrajpur: Bride-to-be Found Dead in Well

A young woman's life was tragically cut short in Shivrajpur village, Dungarpur district, just a day before her wedding. Authorities found 21-year-old Neha Prajapat dead in a well near her home on Friday, sparking allegations of foul play from her family.

The shocking discovery occurred mere meters from where wedding celebrations for Neha were underway. Her father, Narayanlal, claims his daughter was murdered, noting that Neha appeared content with her upcoming marriage.

Police confirm that they are investigating the incident, as alleged by Neha's family. They have stated Neha's absence was first noted during a pre-wedding ceremony, where the bride was last seen taking part in traditional festivities.

