Left Menu

Tragic Mystery in Shivrajpur: Bride-to-be Found Dead in Well

Tragedy struck Shivrajpur village when bride-to-be Neha Prajapat was found dead in a well just before her wedding. Her family suspects foul play, alleging murder, as she was reportedly happy with the match. The local police are currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 23:38 IST
Tragic Mystery in Shivrajpur: Bride-to-be Found Dead in Well
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman's life was tragically cut short in Shivrajpur village, Dungarpur district, just a day before her wedding. Authorities found 21-year-old Neha Prajapat dead in a well near her home on Friday, sparking allegations of foul play from her family.

The shocking discovery occurred mere meters from where wedding celebrations for Neha were underway. Her father, Narayanlal, claims his daughter was murdered, noting that Neha appeared content with her upcoming marriage.

Police confirm that they are investigating the incident, as alleged by Neha's family. They have stated Neha's absence was first noted during a pre-wedding ceremony, where the bride was last seen taking part in traditional festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Caste Survey Amidst Political Maneuvering

 India
2
Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

Judiciary's Role Under Fire: Sibal Criticizes Dhankhar

 India
3
Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

Diplomatic Waves: India's Concerns Stall Pakistan-Sri Lanka Naval Exercise

 India
4
Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

Cheetah Relocation to Gandhi Sagar: A Step Forward in Wildlife Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025