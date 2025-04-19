Supreme Court Showdown: The Fate of Venezuelan Detainees
Lawyers seek a U.S. Supreme Court intervention to halt the deportation of Venezuelan men by the Trump administration. Legal representatives argue that the actions could violate judicial review mandates. As the deportation process looms, clashes between government branches signal potential constitutional crises.
Lawyers representing Venezuelan men detained in Texas have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene against what they identify as imminent deportations by the Trump administration. They argue these actions lack the necessary judicial review previously set by the Supreme Court.
The American Civil Liberties Union, in a legal filing, highlighted that some detainees at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility were already prepared for deportation. In response, a government lawyer stated uncertainty about immediate deportations, but acknowledged potential actions the following day.
District Judge James Boasberg recently denied an ACLU plea to prevent deportations of individuals suspected of gang affiliation. These legal disputes underscore potential conflicts between administrative actions and judicial guidance, posing risks of igniting a constitutional crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea's Constitutional Court has removed impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from office, reports AP.
Congress will very soon be challenging in Supreme Court constitutionality of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Jairam Ramesh.
We are confident and will continue to resist all 'assaults' of Modi govt on principles contained in Constitution: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Ousted Amid Constitutional Crisis
Congress to Challenge Constitutionality of Wakf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court