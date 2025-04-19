Fraudulent Job Promises in Thane: Alleged Conman Dupes Aspirants
A man named Amar Kachru Bagul has been accused of deceiving job seekers in Thane, Maharashtra. He allegedly promised jobs in the Railways and education sectors, duping them out of Rs 8 lakh between 2018 and 2023. The victims have sought police help after failing to secure jobs or refunds.
An alleged fraud case has emerged in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a man is accused of cheating job aspirants out of Rs 8 lakh, according to local police sources.
The suspect, identified as Amar Kachru Bagul, is said to have made false promises of employment opportunities in the Railways and education departments. This reportedly occurred between September 2018 and April this year.
Victims, who are residents of Ambernath, claim they paid the accused Rs 6 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. Following an alleged failure to receive either the promised jobs or refunds, they reported the matter to authorities, who are now investigating.
