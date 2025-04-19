NCW's Vow for Safety: Addressing the Agony of West Bengal Riots

In a bid to address the aftermath of communal violence, a delegation from the National Commission for Women, led by chairman Vijaya Rahatkar, visited the riot-affected regions of West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday. Rahatkar assured residents that the central government would take all necessary steps to ensure their future safety.

During the visit, devastated women recounted harrowing experiences from the violence. They demanded permanent BSF camps and an NIA probe into recent clashes that resulted in three fatalities. Despite the gravity of the situation, Rahatkar reassured the victims that they are not alone, as both the country and the NCW stand by them.

The situation in Murshidabad escalated during protests against the Waqf Act amendments. BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury noted the extraordinary scale of violence not witnessed before in her 12 years in Dakshin Malda. The NCW also visited a Malda relief camp, assessing the condition of displaced women and expressing grave concern over their distressing plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)