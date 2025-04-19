Left Menu

Allegations of Mismanagement at Lord Venkateswara Temple: A Deep Dive

TTD Chairman B R Naidu called for an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into alleged irregularities at the Lord Venkateswara temple. This follows claims of negligence at the temple's Goshala, leading to cow deaths. YSRCP leaders argue mismanagement, leading to a political spat over accountability and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:51 IST
Allegations of Mismanagement at Lord Venkateswara Temple: A Deep Dive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of rising tensions and allegations, TTD Chairman B R Naidu announced plans to request an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into purported irregularities at the renowned Lord Venkateswara Temple. His comments follow claims by YSRCP leaders that negligence has resulted in over 100 cow deaths at the temple's Goshala in recent months.

Naidu has rebuffed these allegations, blaming the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the temple's needs, including failing to provide adequate fodder for the cows. He accused YSRCP of spreading misinformation and stated that God will punish those committing such transgressions.

Meanwhile, the political clash intensifies as former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader B Karunakara Reddy demands a thorough investigation into these issues. He stands by his claims of negligence, urging transparency and accountability from the current administration. The conflicting reports on cow deaths add fuel to the fire, prompting calls for an impartial enquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025