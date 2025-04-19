Allegations of Mismanagement at Lord Venkateswara Temple: A Deep Dive

In the midst of rising tensions and allegations, TTD Chairman B R Naidu announced plans to request an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into purported irregularities at the renowned Lord Venkateswara Temple. His comments follow claims by YSRCP leaders that negligence has resulted in over 100 cow deaths at the temple's Goshala in recent months.

Naidu has rebuffed these allegations, blaming the previous YSRCP government for neglecting the temple's needs, including failing to provide adequate fodder for the cows. He accused YSRCP of spreading misinformation and stated that God will punish those committing such transgressions.

Meanwhile, the political clash intensifies as former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader B Karunakara Reddy demands a thorough investigation into these issues. He stands by his claims of negligence, urging transparency and accountability from the current administration. The conflicting reports on cow deaths add fuel to the fire, prompting calls for an impartial enquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)