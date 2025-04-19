Left Menu

Selective Targeting Accusations in AI Image Controversy

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal was questioned by Cyberabad Police over reposting an AI-generated image of contentious land in Telangana. Allegations arose of selective targeting and unfair enforcement of law. Protests and a Supreme Court hearing address government plans for the land's development, highlighting tensions and public scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:12 IST
Selective Targeting Accusations in AI Image Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has voiced concerns of "selective targeting" after she was questioned by the Cyberabad Police for reposting an AI-generated image linked to a controversial land development project in Telangana.

The contentious land, earmarked for IT infrastructure development, has sparked protests, especially over environmental concerns, with the matter currently under the Supreme Court's scrutiny.

Sabharwal, while affirming her cooperation with authorities, highlighted the inconsistency in enforcement, as thousands reshared the post but were not similarly questioned, raising questions about equality before the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025