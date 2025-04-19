Selective Targeting Accusations in AI Image Controversy

In a developing story, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has voiced concerns of "selective targeting" after she was questioned by the Cyberabad Police for reposting an AI-generated image linked to a controversial land development project in Telangana.

The contentious land, earmarked for IT infrastructure development, has sparked protests, especially over environmental concerns, with the matter currently under the Supreme Court's scrutiny.

Sabharwal, while affirming her cooperation with authorities, highlighted the inconsistency in enforcement, as thousands reshared the post but were not similarly questioned, raising questions about equality before the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)