Tragic Ordeal: Family Betrayal in Amroha

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district for allegedly raping his nine-year-old cousin. The incident occurred when he lured her to a forest under false pretenses. The victim is currently receiving medical care, and legal proceedings have commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 19-04-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district as a 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his nine-year-old cousin. The shocking case has drawn attention to the serious issue of familial betrayal.

The event transpired on Friday evening when the accused allegedly deceived his young cousin into accompanying him to a forest, ostensibly to secure straw from strong winds. According to the complaint filed, the girl was assaulted in the secluded area.

Upon learning of the appalling ordeal from the victim, her family promptly contacted the authorities. She was admitted to a nearby private hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment. The police have registered a case, and Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand confirmed that legal proceedings are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

