Corruption Exposed in Kashmir: Illegal Construction and Wetland Dredging Scandals Uncovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed two significant corruption cases involving government officers on Saturday. One case involves illegal construction activities by Iftikhar Sadiq, who allegedly built multi-storey hostels on custodian land in Srinagar without proper permissions, implicating officials from multiple government departments.

The ACB also uncovered discrepancies in the dredging operations at Hokersar wetland. Irregularities were found in awarded contracts to Reach Dredging Limited, leading to improper disposal of materials and significant financial loss to the state exchequer. Three government officers have been detained for questioning.

FIRs have been registered as investigations continue under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act. Both incidents underscore systemic challenges of abuse of power and highlight the need for stringent oversight and accountability to protect public resources and environmental standards.

