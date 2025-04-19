Left Menu

Corruption Exposed in Kashmir: Illegal Construction and Wetland Dredging Scandals Uncovered

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has exposed a corruption scandal involving illegal construction activities in Srinagar and irregularities in wetland dredging operations. Three government officials have been taken into custody, with multiple FIRs filed. Both cases highlight abuse of official positions for personal and financial gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:49 IST
Corruption Exposed in Kashmir: Illegal Construction and Wetland Dredging Scandals Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) revealed two significant corruption cases involving government officers on Saturday. One case involves illegal construction activities by Iftikhar Sadiq, who allegedly built multi-storey hostels on custodian land in Srinagar without proper permissions, implicating officials from multiple government departments.

The ACB also uncovered discrepancies in the dredging operations at Hokersar wetland. Irregularities were found in awarded contracts to Reach Dredging Limited, leading to improper disposal of materials and significant financial loss to the state exchequer. Three government officers have been detained for questioning.

FIRs have been registered as investigations continue under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act. Both incidents underscore systemic challenges of abuse of power and highlight the need for stringent oversight and accountability to protect public resources and environmental standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025