Bail Granted in Gokhale Institute Fund Diversion Case

The judicial proceedings involving Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, took a pivotal turn as he secured bail amid accusations of fund diversion from the Gokhale Institute.

Deshmukh's arrest followed allegations of misappropriating Rs 1.42 crore, leading to his judicial custody before the recent bail approval. His legal representative stated the bail was granted on a personal bond.

This development comes as the Gokhale Institute grapples with internal issues, including its recent decision to reinstate its chancellor, Sanjeev Sanyal, after a brief removal amid declining academic standards.

