Left Menu

Bail Granted in Gokhale Institute Fund Diversion Case

Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, was granted bail on charges of misappropriating funds of the Gokhale Institute. Arrested earlier, he faced allegations of diverting Rs 1.42 crore. This case intersects with internal controversies at the Institute regarding leadership and academic standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-04-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 23:03 IST
Bail Granted in Gokhale Institute Fund Diversion Case
  • Country:
  • India

The judicial proceedings involving Milind Deshmukh, secretary of the Servants of India Society, took a pivotal turn as he secured bail amid accusations of fund diversion from the Gokhale Institute.

Deshmukh's arrest followed allegations of misappropriating Rs 1.42 crore, leading to his judicial custody before the recent bail approval. His legal representative stated the bail was granted on a personal bond.

This development comes as the Gokhale Institute grapples with internal issues, including its recent decision to reinstate its chancellor, Sanjeev Sanyal, after a brief removal amid declining academic standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025