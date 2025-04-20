Fraud Unmasked: Director Impersonation Leads to Major Cyber Heist

A startling case of cyber fraud has emerged where a con artist impersonated the director of a private company, leading to a transfer of Rs 30 lakh from the company's funds. The West Region Cyber Police Station has initiated an investigation following the incident.

The con artist had misrepresented himself as Rushindra Sinha, the director of GESPORTS Pvt Ltd. The fraudulent scheme came to light when the company accountant, in response to a series of deceptive WhatsApp messages, transferred a significant sum believing it was for an urgent company matter.

Things took a critical turn when a second request for funds prompted the accountant to confirm with the actual director. Discovering the scam, they immediately alerted the cyber crime helpline. Efforts are now underway to identify and apprehend the individuals behind this sophisticated digital crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)