Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Strategic Cities

The US military recently launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the Houthi-controlled city of Hodeida, just days after a deadly strike in the Red Sea port of Ras Isa. The attacks, part of a broader US campaign against Houthi rebels, have drawn international concern about civilian safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-04-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 00:58 IST
Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Strategic Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant escalation, the US military executed airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida, areas under Houthi control, marking a dramatic turn in the longstanding conflict.

The strikes follow an earlier attack on Ras Isa port, which resulted in 74 fatalities, exacerbating tensions in the region.

International voices, including the United Nations, raised alarms over the humanitarian impact, urging respect for international laws protecting civilians and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025