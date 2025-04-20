Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Hit Yemen's Strategic Cities

In a significant escalation, the US military executed airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida, areas under Houthi control, marking a dramatic turn in the longstanding conflict.

The strikes follow an earlier attack on Ras Isa port, which resulted in 74 fatalities, exacerbating tensions in the region.

International voices, including the United Nations, raised alarms over the humanitarian impact, urging respect for international laws protecting civilians and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)