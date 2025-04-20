Tragic Turn of Duty: Constable Shot by Colleague in Bihar

In a shocking incident in Bihar's West Champaran district, a police constable was allegedly shot dead by a colleague. The deceased, identified as Sonu Kumar, hailed from Kaimur district, while the accused, Sarvjeet Kumar, comes from Bhojpur district.

District Headquarter's police lines in Bettiah became the site of tragedy over the weekend. District Inspector General Har Kishore Rai reported the incident, noting that a trivial disagreement escalated into violence. Sarvjeet allegedly used his service revolver to fatally shoot Sonu Kumar during an exchange, killing him instantly.

Following the incident, Sarvjeet Kumar attempted to flee by climbing onto a building's roof but was quickly subdued by fellow officers. Authorities disclosed that both men had recently been transferred to the police lines from Sikta police station as investigations continue into the motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)