Left Menu

Tragic Turn of Duty: Constable Shot by Colleague in Bihar

A constable named Sonu Kumar was allegedly shot dead by his colleague, Sarvjeet Kumar, in Bihar's West Champaran district after a heated argument. The incident occurred at the police lines in Bettiah. The accused was apprehended soon after the shooting, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bettiah | Updated: 20-04-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 12:02 IST
Tragic Turn of Duty: Constable Shot by Colleague in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bihar's West Champaran district, a police constable was allegedly shot dead by a colleague. The deceased, identified as Sonu Kumar, hailed from Kaimur district, while the accused, Sarvjeet Kumar, comes from Bhojpur district.

District Headquarter's police lines in Bettiah became the site of tragedy over the weekend. District Inspector General Har Kishore Rai reported the incident, noting that a trivial disagreement escalated into violence. Sarvjeet allegedly used his service revolver to fatally shoot Sonu Kumar during an exchange, killing him instantly.

Following the incident, Sarvjeet Kumar attempted to flee by climbing onto a building's roof but was quickly subdued by fellow officers. Authorities disclosed that both men had recently been transferred to the police lines from Sikta police station as investigations continue into the motive and circumstances surrounding the fatal altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025