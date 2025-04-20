Unveiling the Empire: Ashok Kumar Jangid's Multi-Crore Assets Under Scrutiny

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan conducted extensive raids on Sunday, targeting properties linked to Ashok Kumar Jangid. Jangid faces serious accusations of amassing assets exceeding Rs 11.50 crore since joining government service. The superintendent engineer, currently assigned to the public health engineering department in Banswara district, is entangled in a growing corruption scandal.

The raids revealed that Jangid allegedly owns 19 properties directly, while his wife, Sunita Sharma, holds three, and his son, Nikhil Jangid, owns 32 more. The ACB statement unfolds a pattern of lavish investments in real estate across Jaipur, Paota, and other major localities, alongside significant financial maneuvers in lucrative mineral leases.

Further scrutiny unveiled substantial expenditures on machinery including crushers and earthmovers, alongside Rs 21 lakh distributed across 22 bank accounts belonging to Jangid and his relatives. As evidence mounts, the ACB continues its probe to unravel the full extent of the financial web linked to Jangid's official tenure.

