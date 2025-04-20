Muscle vs. Law: Navi Mumbai's Clash Over Illegal Structures

The Bombay High Court has raised a critical question on whether the rule of law or muscle power dominates in Navi Mumbai, following the failure of CIDCO, the city's planning authority, to execute actions against illegal constructions.

A division bench comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal expressed dissatisfaction with CIDCO's lack of stringent steps against unauthorized establishments. Threats from Bokadvira's village sarpanch, Deepak Patil, were cited as hindrance.

The court, representing a couple's plea to demolish the unauthorized structures on their plot, mandated CIDCO to remove them within a week and demanded police protection for CIDCO officers performing their duties amidst threats.

