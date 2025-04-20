Muscle vs. Law: Navi Mumbai's Clash Over Illegal Structures
The Bombay High Court criticized CIDCO for its inaction against illegal structures in Navi Mumbai, suggesting it's overpowered by muscle instead of enforcing the rule of law. CIDCO cited threats from local leader Deepak Patil as a deterrent. The court ordered immediate removal of unauthorized constructions.
The Bombay High Court has raised a critical question on whether the rule of law or muscle power dominates in Navi Mumbai, following the failure of CIDCO, the city's planning authority, to execute actions against illegal constructions.
A division bench comprising Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal expressed dissatisfaction with CIDCO's lack of stringent steps against unauthorized establishments. Threats from Bokadvira's village sarpanch, Deepak Patil, were cited as hindrance.
The court, representing a couple's plea to demolish the unauthorized structures on their plot, mandated CIDCO to remove them within a week and demanded police protection for CIDCO officers performing their duties amidst threats.
