Left Menu

Sebi Probe: Gensol Engineering's Misleading Disclosures Exposed

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) uncovered questionable activities and misleading disclosures by Gensol Engineering. A probe revealed no manufacturing at its EV plant, financial misappropriations, and false pre-order claims. These findings prompted Sebi to initiate stringent measures against the company and its promoters, the Jaggi brothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:32 IST
Sebi Probe: Gensol Engineering's Misleading Disclosures Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an explosive investigation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has brought to light significant discrepancies and misleading disclosures by Gensol Engineering, a company promoted by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi. The interim order, issued in response to a 2024 complaint, reveals troubling findings.

At Gensol's electric vehicle plant in Pune, only two to three laborers were present, with no actual manufacturing activity. Despite claims of pre-orders for 30,000 EVs, evidence suggested otherwise, with agreements lacking critical details on price and delivery schedules.

A Sebi probe into Gensol's financial practices further revealed gross fund misappropriation and fraudulent activities involving significant sums. Responding to these alarming findings, Sebi has barred the company and its promoter brothers from market access, signaling potential long-term ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025