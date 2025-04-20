Left Menu

Contempt Charges Loom Over Scandalous Remarks by BJP MP

A Supreme Court lawyer seeks to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his inflammatory remarks against the apex court. Dubey criticized the Supreme Court and its Chief Justice, prompting a lawyer to address the Attorney General. The BJP distanced itself from Dubey's comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:12 IST
Contempt Charges Loom Over Scandalous Remarks by BJP MP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Supreme Court lawyer has requested the Attorney General's approval to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, following his inflammatory remarks against India's apex court.

Dubey's controversial comments, which targeted the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, sparked outrage and legal action. The lawyer, Anas Tanveer, emphasized the remarks were deeply derogatory and sought to lower the court's dignity.

While Dubey's words came after a legal development concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the BJP moved to distance itself from his statements, affirming the party's respect for the judiciary as a cornerstone of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025