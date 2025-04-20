Contempt Charges Loom Over Scandalous Remarks by BJP MP

A Supreme Court lawyer has requested the Attorney General's approval to initiate contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, following his inflammatory remarks against India's apex court.

Dubey's controversial comments, which targeted the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, sparked outrage and legal action. The lawyer, Anas Tanveer, emphasized the remarks were deeply derogatory and sought to lower the court's dignity.

While Dubey's words came after a legal development concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the BJP moved to distance itself from his statements, affirming the party's respect for the judiciary as a cornerstone of democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)