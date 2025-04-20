Left Menu

Gamharia Block Awarded for Excellence in Administration at National Level

Gamharia Block in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district has been recognized for its administrative excellence under the Aspirational Block Programme. The Prime Minister will present the award on Civil Services Day, acknowledging Gamharia's outstanding performance among 500 aspirational blocks focused on socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 20-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 16:39 IST
Gamharia Block Awarded for Excellence in Administration at National Level
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gamharia Block in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district has garnered national recognition, winning the 'Prime Minister's Award' for excellence in Public Administration for 2024 under the Aspirational Block Programme category.

The accolade is set to be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Civil Services Day, April 21, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Aspirational Block Programme, initiated by Niti Ayog, aims to uplift 500 underdeveloped blocks by enhancing socio-economic metrics. Gamharia achieved top rank amongst these, reflecting significant strides in health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025