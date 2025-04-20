Gamharia Block Awarded for Excellence in Administration at National Level

Gamharia Block in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district has garnered national recognition, winning the 'Prime Minister's Award' for excellence in Public Administration for 2024 under the Aspirational Block Programme category.

The accolade is set to be presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Civil Services Day, April 21, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Aspirational Block Programme, initiated by Niti Ayog, aims to uplift 500 underdeveloped blocks by enhancing socio-economic metrics. Gamharia achieved top rank amongst these, reflecting significant strides in health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and social development.

(With inputs from agencies.)