Chhattisgarh's IPS Officers on the Move: Major Reshuffle Announced

The government of Chhattisgarh announced a significant reshuffle of its police force on Sunday, transferring 20 IPS officers across various roles. Among those, the superintendents of police in nine districts have been assigned new responsibilities, as per the latest order from the state home department.

Notably, Pawan Deo, an IPS officer since 1992, has been designated as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Police Housing Corporation. In another key appointment, Ankit Garg, part of the 2004 IPS batch, assumes the role of Inspector General of Police for the State Intelligence Branch at the Police Headquarters in Nava Raipur.

The reshuffle also sees Rajnandgaon Range IGP Deepak Kumar Jha transition to become the new IGP for the Surguja Range. Additionally, Ajatshatru Bahadur Singh is now Deputy IGP of Intelligence. These strategic moves are intended to improve policing efficiency and strengthen administrative functions within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)