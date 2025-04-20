Sanjay Bhandari: The Controversial Extradition Battle

High-profile arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is contesting an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea to label him as a 'fugitive' in a Delhi court. His argument follows a London High Court decision, which declined India's extradition request based on human rights considerations.

Bhandari's grounds for staying in the UK rest on the legal framework established by the London High Court. His lawyer, Maninder Singh, accused the ED of failing to substantiate its claim of Bhandari's involvement in a significant financial offense, required under the Fugitive Offenders Act. They argue the supposed black money case involved less than Rs 100 crore, contrasting the needed Rs 100 crore threshold.

The Delhi court has required the ED to formally respond to Bhandari's submissions by May 3. Meanwhile, the court has temporarily delayed any decision until all arguments, including those from the special public prosecutor, are fully heard.

