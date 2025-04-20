Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives, Leaves Children Critical

A motorcycle accident near Chauhatar Kala village resulted in the deaths of a man and his sister-in-law, with her two children sustaining critical injuries. The children have been referred to Lucknow for further treatment. Sanjay and Sunita were returning from a fair when the accident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:09 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives, Leaves Children Critical
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating motorcycle accident occurred on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of a man and his sister-in-law while leaving her two children critically injured, according to local police.

The tragic incident unfolded as 22-year-old Sanjay was en route to his village Katkuinya after attending a fair with his sister-in-law Sunita, 25, and her children, Sugriv, 6, and Pihu, 2. The motorcycle veered off the road and plunged into a ditch near Chauhatar Kala village.

Sanjay succumbed to his injuries instantly, while Sunita and the children were severely injured and taken to Tulsipur Community Centre, where Sunita was pronounced dead. Due to the severity of their injuries, the children were transferred to a hospital in Lucknow for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025