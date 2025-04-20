Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives, Leaves Children Critical

A devastating motorcycle accident occurred on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of a man and his sister-in-law while leaving her two children critically injured, according to local police.

The tragic incident unfolded as 22-year-old Sanjay was en route to his village Katkuinya after attending a fair with his sister-in-law Sunita, 25, and her children, Sugriv, 6, and Pihu, 2. The motorcycle veered off the road and plunged into a ditch near Chauhatar Kala village.

Sanjay succumbed to his injuries instantly, while Sunita and the children were severely injured and taken to Tulsipur Community Centre, where Sunita was pronounced dead. Due to the severity of their injuries, the children were transferred to a hospital in Lucknow for advanced care.

(With inputs from agencies.)