Controversy Surrounds Sacred Threads in Karnataka CET

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Sunday that the government will take action against those responsible for the controversial 'desecration of sacred threads' incident during the Common Entrance Test (CET) held on April 16.

At the opening ceremony of a new Belthangadi Vokkaligara Seva Sangha building, Shivakumar reassured that the government respects all religions and aims for unity. He stressed, 'There is no need for anyone to worry,' indicating a commitment to upholding religious practices without interference.

Complaints from at least four students surfaced, claiming their sacred threads were removed or they were banned from entering the examination hall. Following these complaints, a police report was filed in Shivamogga, and a school in Bidar saw the dismissal of its principal and a staff member.

(With inputs from agencies.)