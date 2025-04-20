Left Menu

Urgent Call for Justice: NCW Addresses Murshidabad's Riot-Affected Women

The National Commission for Women, led by chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, calls on the West Bengal government to address the grievances of riot-affected people in Murshidabad. Women in the district have faced severe torture, and the NCW is preparing a report urging for humanitarian intervention and state accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 19:50 IST
Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has urged the West Bengal government to address the grievances of the riot-hit people of Murshidabad, especially women. A report is being prepared for submission to the Centre and state officials, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Rahatkar has visited the affected areas in the past two days and met with many women and families who have suffered unimaginable torture and persecution. She emphasized the state's responsibility in offering confidence-building measures and restoring peace to the region, stressing the moral duty of the administration to act.

The NCW's upcoming report will incorporate the voices of these women and acknowledge the role of forces like the BSF in their protection. Demand for increased security in the area, including a BSF camp, highlights the ongoing fears of residents who have called for immediate justice and support from the government.

