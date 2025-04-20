Urgent Call for Justice: NCW Addresses Murshidabad's Riot-Affected Women

Vijaya Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has urged the West Bengal government to address the grievances of the riot-hit people of Murshidabad, especially women. A report is being prepared for submission to the Centre and state officials, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

Rahatkar has visited the affected areas in the past two days and met with many women and families who have suffered unimaginable torture and persecution. She emphasized the state's responsibility in offering confidence-building measures and restoring peace to the region, stressing the moral duty of the administration to act.

The NCW's upcoming report will incorporate the voices of these women and acknowledge the role of forces like the BSF in their protection. Demand for increased security in the area, including a BSF camp, highlights the ongoing fears of residents who have called for immediate justice and support from the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)