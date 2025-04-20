Digitally Arrested: Six Nabbed in High-Profile Cyber Fraud Case
Six individuals, including two private bank employees, were arrested in Ujjain for their involvement in a cyber fraud wherein a spiritual leader was coerced into transferring Rs 2.5 crore under the guise of money laundering. The suspects used various tactics like fake SIMs and gaming apps to execute their plan.
In a dramatic cyber fraud case, six individuals, including employees of a private bank, were apprehended for allegedly coercing a spiritual leader to transfer Rs 2.5 crore over an extended period.
The victim, Swami Supradiptananda of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Gwalior, reported the crime, leading to a swift police investigation resulting in arrests in Nagda and Ujjain. The suspects reportedly used fake SIM cards and manipulated banking operations to carry out their fraudulent activities.
The crime branch in Gwalior acted on a tip-off, discovering that the transactions involved bank accounts rented or manipulated by the accused. Both the assistant manager and a cashier at the implicated bank are now under scrutiny as the investigation widens to include more bank accounts.
