Tragic Wedding Nightmare: Two Killed in Bihar Parking Dispute

A wedding celebration in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday turned into a horrific scene as a parking dispute spiraled into violence. Two individuals were fatally shot, and five others sustained injuries following the altercation, according to police reports.

The clash occurred around 9:30 pm in Laharpa village under the jurisdiction of Garhani police station. Witnesses reported that a heated argument over parking escalated to a point where one group opened fire on the other, resulting in the deaths of Luvkush and Rahul.

The five injured are receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ara, the district's headquarters. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the fatal incident, with a case already registered and post-mortems ordered for the deceased.

