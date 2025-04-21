Tragic Wedding Nightmare: Two Killed in Bihar Parking Dispute
A wedding in Bihar's Bhojpur district turned deadly after a parking dispute erupted in violence, leaving two dead and five others injured. Authorities are investigating to identify those responsible for the shooting.
A wedding celebration in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday turned into a horrific scene as a parking dispute spiraled into violence. Two individuals were fatally shot, and five others sustained injuries following the altercation, according to police reports.
The clash occurred around 9:30 pm in Laharpa village under the jurisdiction of Garhani police station. Witnesses reported that a heated argument over parking escalated to a point where one group opened fire on the other, resulting in the deaths of Luvkush and Rahul.
The five injured are receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ara, the district's headquarters. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the fatal incident, with a case already registered and post-mortems ordered for the deceased.
