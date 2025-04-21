Left Menu

Court Extends Investigation Stay Against Law Minister Kapil Mishra in Delhi Riots Case

A court extended the stay on further investigating Law Minister Kapil Mishra's alleged role in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja ordered the extension after notices remained unserved. Mishra's probe was initially paused following his appeal against a magisterial order for investigation.

A court in Delhi has extended a stay on further probing the alleged involvement of Law Minister Kapil Mishra in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The extension is set until May 7 and was ordered by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

The decision came after informing the court that notices given to respondents on April 9 were not served. Previously, on April 9, the probe against Mishra was paused until April 21. This delay was due to an application submitted by Mishra opposing a position previously taken by a lower court.

Mishra's counsel, Senior Advocate P K Dubey, and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad representing Delhi Police, presented contrasting views. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia earlier highlighted the necessity for further investigation after finding prima facie evidence against Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

