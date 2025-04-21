Governor CV Ananda Bose Hospitalized Following Chest Pain

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital on Monday due to chest pain, as confirmed by a senior official from Raj Bhavan.

The Governor was taken to the hospital around 10 am, where doctors are closely monitoring his condition. They will decide on further treatment after conducting necessary medical tests.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Governor in the hospital before her scheduled visit to Salboni for a power plant ceremony. She instructed the chief secretary to ensure necessary actions are taken, reflecting her proactive concern for the Governor's health.

(With inputs from agencies.)