India-Israel Partnership: Fuelling the Future Through IMEC

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called for stronger bilateral cooperation with India, particularly around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a project he deems pivotal for future global geopolitics.

Speaking to India's newly appointed Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh, Herzog expressed respect and eagerness to enhance ties, particularly emphasizing the critical role of the IMEC, which seeks to connect Asia through the Middle East to Europe, thereby redefining geostrategic alignments.

The discussion underscored existing collaborative efforts in sectors like agriculture, water management, and defense, while also touching upon pressing issues such as regional diplomacy and preventing Iran from achieving nuclear capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)