Khadi Sector Soars with Record Growth in Production, Sales & Employment

In a landmark achievement that underscores India’s growing spirit of self-reliance and grassroots empowerment, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has recorded unprecedented growth in production, sales, and employment generation during the financial year 2024-25. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), the Khadi sector has witnessed a powerful revival—transforming from a traditional handwoven cloth into a nationwide movement symbolizing Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Speaking at a press conference held at KVIC headquarters at Rajghat, New Delhi, KVIC Chairman Shri Manoj Kumar unveiled the provisional data for FY 2024-25 and emphasized the sector’s meteoric rise over the past 11 years.

“Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and energized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to promote Khadi, this sector has empowered crores of villagers and played a pivotal role in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

Record-Breaking Growth in Sales and Production

Over the last decade, the Khadi and Village Industries (KVI) sector has seen:

Production surge by 347%: From ₹26,109.07 crore in 2013-14 to a massive ₹1,16,599.75 crore in 2024-25.

Sales up by 447%: From ₹31,154.19 crore in 2013-14 to ₹1,70,551.37 crore in 2024-25—a historic high.

Khadi clothing alone witnessed tremendous growth. Its production rose from ₹811.08 crore in 2013-14 to ₹3,783.36 crore in 2024-25, marking a 366% increase. Sales of Khadi apparel skyrocketed by 561%, reaching ₹7,145.61 crore from just ₹1,081.04 crore a decade ago.

Chairman Kumar credited this transformation to the enhanced national promotion of Khadi, especially through Prime Minister Modi’s consistent advocacy from major platforms. “What was once considered a symbol of the freedom struggle is now the fabric of a modern economic revolution,” he said.

Empowering Rural India Through Employment

One of KVIC’s core objectives has been rural employment generation. Over 11 years:

Employment rose from 1.30 crore to 1.94 crore, marking a 49.23% growth.

Under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 10,18,185 units were established.

The government disbursed ₹27,166.07 crore as margin money subsidy against loans of ₹73,348.39 crore.

More than 90 lakh jobs were created through PMEGP alone.

Infrastructure Boost Under Gramodyog Vikas Yojana

KVIC has significantly expanded the reach of the Gramodyog Vikas Yojana, doubling its budget from ₹25.65 crore in FY 2021-22 to ₹60 crore for FY 2025-26, a 134% increase.

The program distributed over 2.87 lakh machines and toolkits, supporting rural livelihoods across diverse sectors. Key distributions include:

39,244 electric pottery wheels

2,27,049 bee boxes and honey colonies

2,344 incense stick manufacturing machines

7,735 footwear manufacturing/repair kits

964 paper plate/dona machines

4,555 toolkits for trades like plumbing, sewing, and electrician work

2,367 food processing units including oil ghani and palm jaggery machines

In the past three fiscal years alone, KVIC distributed 89,356 machines—a record high.

Women-Led Empowerment

Highlighting a key aspect of inclusive growth, KVIC reported strong gains in women’s empowerment:

Of the 7,43,904 individuals trained at KVIC’s 35 training centres over the past 10 years, 57.45% were women.

80% of the 5 lakh Khadi artisans are women.

Artisans’ wages have increased by 275% in the last 11 years, with 100% growth in just the last 3 years.

Khadi Bhawan's Performance and Future Outlook

The iconic Khadi and Village Industries Bhawan in New Delhi also reported robust performance:

Its annual business rose from ₹51.02 crore in 2013-14 to ₹110.01 crore in 2024-25, registering a 115% jump.

Looking forward, KVIC aims to further expand its footprint across domestic and international markets, integrate modern retail platforms, and strengthen quality standards to compete globally while preserving the essence of Swadeshi.

The Khadi and Village Industries sector, with its roots in Gandhian ideals and its wings powered by modern policy and innovation, is crafting a powerful narrative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With over ₹1.7 lakh crore in sales, exponential growth in employment, and increasing participation of women, KVIC stands as a beacon of India's inclusive economic journey.

Chairman Manoj Kumar’s words echo a larger sentiment: Khadi is no longer just a fabric—it is the fabric of the nation’s growth story.