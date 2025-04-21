A Woman's Disappearance with Husband's Cousin Sparks Mystery

A woman identified as Lakshmi is reported to have fled with her husband's cousin, taking with her cash and jewellery, according to police statements released on Monday. Her husband, Arjun, lodged a formal complaint, triggering a missing persons investigation.

Arjun, a vehicle painter, recounted that he and Lakshmi had married in 2017 and have three children. He expressed distress over his wife's sudden disappearance, which also involved his cousin, a neighboring resident. ''She left with Rs 15,000 in cash and some jewellery,'' Arjun disclosed, adding that his attempts to trace Lakshmi through phone contact were unsuccessful.

Station House Officer Munish Pratap Singh assured that concerted efforts through search operations are underway to locate both Lakshmi and the cousin. Police remain optimistic about resolving the case swiftly.

