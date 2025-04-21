Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Eight Arrested with Narcotics in Bilaspur

Eight individuals have been arrested in Bilaspur district after police recovered quantities of drugs, including heroin and charas. Arrests were made in several cases, with suspects from Punjab, Mandi, and Bilaspur. The police have launched further investigations under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:41 IST
Major Drug Bust: Eight Arrested with Narcotics in Bilaspur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Bilaspur district have successfully executed a significant drug bust, apprehending eight individuals with heroin and charas in their possession, an official disclosed.

The operation involved multiple incidents, with suspects from Punjab, Mandi, and Bilaspur. The first incident occurred at the Baloh toll plaza, where a team intercepted a taxi, finding 5.50 grams of heroin. The second case involved discovery of drugs near Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, leading to an individual's arrest with lesser quantities of narcotics.

The arrests, confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary, will see the accused face charges under the NDPS Act as investigations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025