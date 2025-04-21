Major Drug Bust: Eight Arrested with Narcotics in Bilaspur

Authorities in Bilaspur district have successfully executed a significant drug bust, apprehending eight individuals with heroin and charas in their possession, an official disclosed.

The operation involved multiple incidents, with suspects from Punjab, Mandi, and Bilaspur. The first incident occurred at the Baloh toll plaza, where a team intercepted a taxi, finding 5.50 grams of heroin. The second case involved discovery of drugs near Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple, leading to an individual's arrest with lesser quantities of narcotics.

The arrests, confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary, will see the accused face charges under the NDPS Act as investigations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)