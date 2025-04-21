Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee Appointments

YSRCP leader B S Ghouse Lajam criticized the Andhra Pradesh government for appointing TDP workers to the Haj Committee, claiming it insults the Muslim community and violates rules requiring religious scholars on the panel.

  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, a political storm is brewing as YSRCP leader B S Ghouse Lajam accuses the state's NDA government of insulting the Muslim community. The controversy centers around the appointment of TDP workers to the Andhra Pradesh Haj Committee.

Lajam argues that this move not only undermines the committee's integrity but also violates the Central Haj Committee's mandate. The rules require the inclusion of three Ulema, or religious scholars, in the committee, a provision apparently disregarded by the current administration.

According to Lajam, a recent Government Order by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu included unqualified party workers, raising questions about their ability to guide Haj pilgrims. Lajam calls for the cancellation of the appointments, accusing Naidu of misleading the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

