Delhi Court Summons TMC Leaders for Protest at Election Commission

A Delhi court has summoned TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale for protesting in front of the Election Commission despite a prohibitory order. The protest took place in April 2024, violating Section 144, leading to an FIR. Court proceedings are set for April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:07 IST
A Delhi court issued summonses to TMC leaders Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose, and Saket Gokhale on Monday. The summons pertains to a protest held last year in front of the Election Commission of India, despite a prohibitory order banning such gatherings.

According to the Delhi Police, on April 8, 2024, the accused gathered outside the ECI's main gate, holding placards and banners without obtaining the necessary permission. This action was in direct contravention of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits gatherings.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal acknowledged the allegations against the accused under IPC Sections 188, 145, and 34. They are ordered to appear in court with the Investigating Officer on April 30, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

