Tensions Escalate Over Unauthorized Statue Installation

Tensions soared in Samogra village on Monday as local authorities confronted villagers over the unauthorized installation of a BR Ambedkar statue, according to officials.

Upon arriving to remove the statue, police faced resistance from protestors who resorted to stone-pelting, causing minor injuries among government officials.

Although peace has been restored following the removal of the statue, legal action is underway. The village's residents claim excessive force was used, with accusations of lathi-charges adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

