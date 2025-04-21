Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Unauthorized Statue Installation

A conflict erupted between villagers and officials over the removal of a BR Ambedkar statue allegedly installed without permission in Samogra village. The confrontation involved stone-pelting and resulted in minor injuries. Authorities intervened, removed the statue, and initiated legal proceedings, restoring peace in the area.

Siddhartnagar | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:14 IST
Tensions Escalate Over Unauthorized Statue Installation
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions soared in Samogra village on Monday as local authorities confronted villagers over the unauthorized installation of a BR Ambedkar statue, according to officials.

Upon arriving to remove the statue, police faced resistance from protestors who resorted to stone-pelting, causing minor injuries among government officials.

Although peace has been restored following the removal of the statue, legal action is underway. The village's residents claim excessive force was used, with accusations of lathi-charges adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

