Supreme Court Advises Caution in PIL on West Bengal Violence

On Monday, the Supreme Court reproached a petitioner for advancing unverified claims in a PIL that demanded a court-monitored investigation into West Bengal's violence following the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

A bench with Justices Surya Kant and N Koiswar Singh criticized the petitioner, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, suggesting he withdraw and submit a more substantiated plea.

The bench emphasized maintaining institutional integrity, advising Jha to consider carefully the allegations made within his pleadings, while underscoring the necessity for verified claims, especially in sensitive cases.

