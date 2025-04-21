Left Menu

Supreme Court Advises Caution in PIL on West Bengal Violence

The Supreme Court criticized a petitioner for presenting unverified claims in a PIL regarding West Bengal violence. The court highlighted the importance of integrity in legal pleadings, suggesting the petitioner withdraw and refile a more substantiated plea. Communal violence in Murshidabad underscored the discussion.

On Monday, the Supreme Court reproached a petitioner for advancing unverified claims in a PIL that demanded a court-monitored investigation into West Bengal's violence following the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

A bench with Justices Surya Kant and N Koiswar Singh criticized the petitioner, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, suggesting he withdraw and submit a more substantiated plea.

The bench emphasized maintaining institutional integrity, advising Jha to consider carefully the allegations made within his pleadings, while underscoring the necessity for verified claims, especially in sensitive cases.

