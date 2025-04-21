Omar Abdullah's Ground Mission: Assessing the Aftermath in Ramban

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrived in Maroog, Ramban district, to evaluate the damage following flash floods and landslides that struck the area the day before.

The disaster resulted in the deaths of three people, including two children, and prompted rescue operations that saved over 100 individuals. Infrastructure sustained significant damage, notably impacting the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

Despite poor weather, Abdullah traveled by road to reach the affected zones, where he joined local leaders to coordinate recovery efforts. The National Highways Authority reported severe challenges ahead as they work to clear debris from the highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)